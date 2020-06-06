Politica

( ultima ora)- Alle ore 11,30 voto finale alla Camera su Decreto scuola

by redazione

Sulmona,6 giugno- L’aula della Camera tornerà a riunirsi alle 11 e 30 per il voto finale sul decreto scuola. I lavori sul provvedimento ieri sono proseguiti oltre le due della notte e sono state esaurite le dichiarazioni di voto sul dl. (h.8,15)

