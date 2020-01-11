Politica

Trasporti: viaggi più’ sicuri sui mezzi Tua

by redazione

Grazie ad  dispositivo all’avanguardia. Si tratta di un  dispositivo in grado di connettersi, in tempo reale, a una centrale operativa per segnalare l’adozione di misure di pronto intervento in caso di emergenza (aggressione, incidente, rapina o malore). Il progetto – il primo in Italia in ambito di trasporto pubblico

Sulmona, 11 gennaio – Un progetto sperimentale per migliorare la sicurezza del personale e dei viaggiatori che utilizzano i bus e i treni della società Tua. Il dispositivo, in tempo reale, è in grado di connettersi a una centrale operativa per segnalare l’adozione di misure di pronto intervento in caso di emergenza (aggressione, incidente, rapina o malore).
Il progetto – il primo in Italia in ambito di trasporto pubblico – è limitato, in questa prima fase, a un numero ristretto di lavoratori: 36 verificatori, 11 operatori di esercizio donne e 18 capitreno. Il progetto, denominato “Con Tua… viaggi più sicuri”, è stato illustrato a Pescara nella sede della società dei trasporto unico abruzzese dal presidente Marco Marsilio, in qualità di socio di maggioranza dell’azienda, e dal presidente Tua Gianfranco Giuliante.
“L’obiettivo di questo nuovo sistema sperimentale – ha osservato Marsilio – è di migliorare la sicurezza e fornire assistenza al personale e all’utenza che utilizzano i bus e i treni del nostro trasporto pubblico regionale, attuando misure di pronto intervento in caso di emergenze e incidenti. La sicurezza – ha aggiunto Marsilio – è uno dei temi sui quali questa maggioranza si sta caratterizzando. Voglio osservare inoltre come l’innovazione tecnologica sia al centro della nostra azione di governo: il sistema sperimentale 5G attivato all’Aquila o l’investimento sulla banda ultra-larga in fase di installazione nei Comuni abruzzesi sono alcuni esempi. E in questa direzione – ha concluso Marsilio – abbiamo voluto avviare un progetto che riteniamo possa rappresentare un ulteriore cambio di passo a beneficio dell’utenza e del nostro personale”. Il dispositivo permette di collegarsi via satellite e di segnalare al Centro Nazionale di Controllo Panopticon qualunque tipologia di scenario ci si trovi di fronte, fornendo, in modo automatico, la posizione geografica esatta da dove arriva la segnalazione

Leave a Comment

Il tuo indirizzo email non sarà pubblicato. I campi obbligatori sono contrassegnati *

*

Questo sito usa Akismet per ridurre lo spam. Scopri come i tuoi dati vengono elaborati.