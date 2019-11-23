Politica

I LiberalPD abruzzesi puntano sui giovani.Beatrice Fioriti Presidente regionale

by redazione
Sulmona, 23 novembre– A distanza di un anno dalla due giorni del Seminario Nazionale svoltosi a Pescara con il Presidente Enzo Bianco e con Paolo Gentiloni i LiberalPD puntano sulla giovane dottoressa Beatrice Fioriti per rilanciare l’attività dei liberaldemocratici nella regione.

Una scelta condivisa dal Presidente nazionale Enzo Bianco e dal vice Segretario nazionale Loris Di Giovanni ed ufficializzata nel corso dell’assemblea annuale al Nazareno in un incontro dal taglio operativo e programmatico con il segretario nazionale Nicola Zingaretti. Occasione nella quale la giovane politica ha portato il suo contributo sul tema ‘giovani e lavoro’.
La Fioriti guiderà il think tank abruzzese che, è bene ricordarlo, non è una corrente del partito, ma la prima associazione riconosciuta nel suo statuto, ispirata alla tradizione democratica europa ed al Manifesto di Ventotene.
Nei prossimi giorni i circoli abruzzesi si riuniranno sotto la sua guida per programmare un calendario di conferenze, seminari e focus programmatici a supporto del PD Abruzzo e del suo segretario Michele Fina. (h. 13,00)
L.D.M.

