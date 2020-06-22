Politica

Ciao Nicola…

by redazione
Sulmona, 22 giugno– Il PSI di Sulmona manifesta il suo profondo cordoglio per la scomparsa di Nicola Angelucci.
Da leader politico, da amministratore, da uomo delle istituzioni, ricorderemo sempre il suo sforzo incessante di mantenere il dibattito politico all’interno delle più civili regole della democrazia.  Sempre pacato nel confronto, mai provocatorio nella proposta, costantemente scevro dalla polemica.  Lo stile raro di Nicola ha tracciato un solco ancora oggi da esempio per molti. Alla sua splendida famiglia l’abbraccio sentito dei socialisti Sulmonesi. Così in una nota stamani Massimo Carugno Dirigente nazionale del PSI

Leave a Comment

Il tuo indirizzo email non sarà pubblicato. I campi obbligatori sono contrassegnati *

*

Questo sito usa Akismet per ridurre lo spam. Scopri come i tuoi dati vengono elaborati.